July 2023 Cruises from Budapest

July 2023 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 83 cruises

Viking Baldur
Viking Baldur

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

10 Night
Balkan Discovery With 2 Nights In TransylvaniaDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Gefjon
Viking Gefjon

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

8 Night
Balkan DiscoveryDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

155 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Gems Of The DanubeDetails

143 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Danube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Balkan Discovery With 1 Night In BudapestDetails

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

99 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Active & Discovery On The Danube With 1 Night In...Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jul 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

