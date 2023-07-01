  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

July 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

July 2023 Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 8 cruises

Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

13 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Sea Blue. Save Green.

  • 20% off all voyages and $100 on a prepaid bar tab*
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • An extra 10% off with our pay in full program*

Virgin Voyages

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
6 Nt Bimini, Grand Cayman & MexicoDetails

2,148 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,148 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

July 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

July 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

896 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Boston

July 2023 Cruises from Boston

720 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Budapest

July 2023 Cruises from Budapest

449 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Callao

July 2023 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

July 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,231 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

July 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Galveston

July 2023 Cruises from Galveston

763 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Kusadasi

July 2023 Cruises from Kusadasi

648 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Marseille

July 2023 Cruises from Marseille

895 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Moscow

July 2023 Cruises from Moscow

36 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

July 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Nice

July 2023 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Oslo

July 2023 Cruises from Oslo

407 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Seward

July 2023 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from St. Petersburg

July 2023 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

July 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Florida

July 2023 Cruises from Florida

July 2023 Cruises from California

July 2023 Cruises from California

July 2023 Cruises from Texas

July 2023 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of February 24th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.