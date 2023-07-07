  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

July 2023 Cruises from London

July 2023 Cruises from London

We found you 40 cruises

Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,147 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Up to $400 more while sailing the Med

  • Up to $400 on board credit per cabin on select Mediterranean voyages
  • Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice for Best New Ship in the US for 2021
  • Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,736 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

716 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Iceland & British Isles CruiseDetails

1,553 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

295 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jul 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

702 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,553 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,962 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

87 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Jul 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Britsh Isles CruiseDetails

1,553 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jul 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Med Beaches & Cities CruiseDetails

2,765 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

July 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

July 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

902 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

July 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,376 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

July 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

382 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Bari

July 2023 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

July 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Boston

July 2023 Cruises from Boston

721 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Budapest

July 2023 Cruises from Budapest

450 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Callao

July 2023 Cruises from Callao

106 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

July 2023 Cruises from Frankfurt

23 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Genoa

July 2023 Cruises from Genoa

445 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Juneau

July 2023 Cruises from Juneau

1,689 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Kiel

July 2023 Cruises from Kiel

51 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

July 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

873 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Dover

July 2023 Cruises from Dover

86 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Los Angeles

July 2023 Cruises from Los Angeles

611 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Marseille

July 2023 Cruises from Marseille

897 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

July 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

719 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

July 2023 Cruises from Bayonne

807 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

July 2023 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
July 2023 Cruises from Florida

July 2023 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.