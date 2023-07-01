  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Celebrity July 2023 Cruises

Celebrity July 2023 Cruises

We found you 33 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos SouthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southbound Alaska CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

602 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece, Turkey & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Best Of Eastern MediterraneanDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Northbound Alaska CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos NorthernDetails

174 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Galapagos Inner LoopDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Galapagos
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

