  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Avalon Waterways July 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways July 2023 Cruises

We found you 87 cruises

Avalon Tapestry II
Avalon Tapestry II

15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Imagery II
Avalon Imagery II

4 Night
The Best Of The RhineDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Expression
Avalon Expression

13 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne, 2 Nights...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Luzern
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Avalon Expression
Avalon Expression

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Deggendorf
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris, 2 Nig...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Magnificent EuropeDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris & 2 Ni...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

80 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris, 2 Nig...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

20 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam,...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand France For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Nice & 2 Nig...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In Venice & 3 Nig...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Paris To Normandy With 3 Nights In LondonDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The MoselleDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Remich
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Nice, 2 Nigh...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Aix-en-prove...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

13 Night
Romantic Rhine With 3 Nights In Paris & 3 Nights...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Active & Discovery On The Danube Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Deggendorf
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jul 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

20 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice, 2 N...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Nice
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival July 2023 Cruises

Carnival July 2023 Cruises

Celebrity July 2023 Cruises

Celebrity July 2023 Cruises

Crystal July 2023 Cruises

Crystal July 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line July 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) July 2023 Cruises

Princess July 2023 Cruises

Princess July 2023 Cruises

Seabourn July 2023 Cruises

Seabourn July 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions July 2023 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions July 2023 Cruises

Viking River July 2023 Cruises

Viking River July 2023 Cruises

Uniworld July 2023 Cruises

Uniworld July 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten July 2023 Cruises

MSC July 2023 Cruises

MSC July 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways July 2023 Cruises

Scenic July 2023 Cruises

Scenic July 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean July 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Delfin Amazon Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages July 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages July 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises July 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises July 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 1st, 2022.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.