June 2023 Cruises from Budapest

June 2023 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 71 cruises

Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic PragueDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe & ParisDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic PragueDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Enchanted Europe For Beer Enthusiasts Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

8 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
