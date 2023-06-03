  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
June 2023 Cruises from Florida

June 2023 Cruises from Florida

We found you 42 cruises

Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

4 Night
BahamasDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

267 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

267 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Mayan SolDetails

267 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Jun 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

35 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

935 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,505 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,043 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
