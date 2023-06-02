  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
June 2023 Cruises from Rome

June 2023 Cruises from Rome

We found you 29 cruises

Norwegian Viva
Norwegian Viva (Rendering: Norwegian Cruise Line)

9 Night
Europe - Classic Mediterranean Details

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,681 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

327 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,509 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Italian SojournDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jun 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,681 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,880 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,681 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

1,786 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

629 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

629 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
10-nt Rivieras & Yacht Harbors VoyageDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jun 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jun 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,222 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

1,012 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jun 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
