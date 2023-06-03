  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Viking River June 2023 Cruises

Viking River June 2023 Cruises

We found you 95 cruises

Viking Hild
Viking Hild (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Alsvin
Viking Alsvin

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Gersemi
Viking Gersemi (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Viking Fjorgyn
Viking Fjorgyn (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

183 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of NormandyDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Regensburg
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

123 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Lyon & ProvenceDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

156 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

