  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Emerald Cruises June 2023 Cruises

Emerald Cruises June 2023 Cruises

We found you 48 cruises

Emerald Destiny
Emerald Destiny in Nuremberg (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic PragueDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe & ParisDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Sky
Emerald Sky

10 Night
Zurich - Lucerne & Jewels Of The RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Zurich
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Emerald Dawn
Emerald Dawn

10 Night
Danube Delights & Classic PragueDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Explore a cutting-edge journey at sea.

  • Exclusive: up to $300 to spend on board
  • Exclusive: Up to $75 Specialty Dining
  • Always Included: free drinks, gratuities & Wi-Fi
  • Contact Cruises.com at 1-800-288-6006 to book your escape

WTH (World Travel Holdings) CPC

20 Night
Prague To Paris & Splendours Of EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Classic Prague & Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern Europe & Budapest EscapeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Lisbon & Secrets Of The DouroDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Discover The Rivers Of France & PortugalDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Prague & Splendours Of EuropeDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

22 Night
Bucharest To Amsterdam - Discover The Rhine, Main...Details

162 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Amsterdam & Jewels Of The RhineDetails

172 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Classic Prague & Danube DelightsDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Secrets Of The DouroDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Splendours Of Europe & PragueDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Paris & Sensations Of Lyon And ProvenceDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Croatian Coast And The Best Of The AdriaticDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
The Majestic Rhine & BerlinDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Bucharest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

82 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Enchantment Of Eastern EuropeDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Danube DelightsDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Cruising
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Splendours Of EuropeDetails

157 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival June 2023 Cruises

Carnival June 2023 Cruises

Celebrity June 2023 Cruises

Celebrity June 2023 Cruises

Crystal June 2023 Cruises

Crystal June 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line June 2023 Cruises

Holland America Line June 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2023 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) June 2023 Cruises

Princess June 2023 Cruises

Princess June 2023 Cruises

Seabourn June 2023 Cruises

Seabourn June 2023 Cruises

Viking River June 2023 Cruises

Viking River June 2023 Cruises

Uniworld June 2023 Cruises

Uniworld June 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten June 2023 Cruises

Hurtigruten June 2023 Cruises

MSC June 2023 Cruises

MSC June 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways June 2023 Cruises

Avalon Waterways June 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises June 2023 Cruises

Celestyal Cruises June 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways June 2023 Cruises

AmaWaterways June 2023 Cruises

Ponant June 2023 Cruises

Ponant June 2023 Cruises

Scenic June 2023 Cruises

Scenic June 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean June 2023 Cruises

Viking Ocean June 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages June 2023 Cruises

Virgin Voyages June 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises June 2023 Cruises

U River Cruises June 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 1st, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.