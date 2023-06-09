  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
CroisiEurope June 2023 Cruises

CroisiEurope June 2023 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Raymonde
Raymonde

6 Night
Discover The Loire Canal In The Heart Of France,...Details

6 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Jun 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Jeanine
Jeanine

6 Night
Burgundy And The Doubs ValleyDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Dijon
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Jun 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Deborah
Deborah

6 Night
Paris, Medieval France And Romance Of Fontaineblea...Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Jun 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Jeanine
Jeanine

6 Night
The Doubs Valley And BurgundyDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Besancon
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Jun 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Discover The Loire Canal In The Heart Of France,...Details

6 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Jun 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Charming Provence : A Barge Cruise In Southern Fra...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Jun 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

