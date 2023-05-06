  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

May 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

May 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

We found you 10 cruises

Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

33 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

17 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Transoceanic CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

May 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

May 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

895 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

May 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Charleston

May 2023 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Copenhagen

May 2023 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Galveston

May 2023 Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Haifa

May 2023 Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

May 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

861 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Marseille

May 2023 Cruises from Marseille

894 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

May 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

May 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Nice

May 2023 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Passau

May 2023 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

May 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Prague

May 2023 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Seward

May 2023 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Whittier

May 2023 Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from New York

May 2023 Cruises from New York

May 2023 Cruises from Texas

May 2023 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 6th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.