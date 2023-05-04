  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 55 cruises

AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)

5 Night
Majestic Capitals Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Ravel
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Treasures Of Southeast Europe (southboundDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Passion
Avalon Passion

7 Night
Danube Dreams For Wine Lovers Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVerde
AmaVerde

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The DanubeDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Enchanting Danube Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

129 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
