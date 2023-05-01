  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises from the West Coast

May 2023 Cruises from the West Coast

We found you 26 cruises

Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore
Norwegian Encore (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

223 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,102 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

81 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

223 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,649 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
A Remarkable Journey To Alaska, British Columbia &...Details

17 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,287 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Treasures Of The Inside Passage: Alaska And Britis...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
May 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
