  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

May 2023 Cruises from Civitavecchia

May 2023 Cruises from Civitavecchia

We found you 20 cruises

Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,622 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)

12 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

3,622 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Italy, Croatia, & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get tomorrow's price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Greek Islands & Malta CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Monaco Grand Prix VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

18 Night
Discover Treasures Of Italy, Greece And TurkeyDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Italy, Croatia, & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
From Bernini To GaudiDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
May 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Ionian Sea AdventureDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

1,869 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

May 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

May 2023 Cruises from Amsterdam

895 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

May 2023 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

May 2023 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Charleston

May 2023 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Copenhagen

May 2023 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Galveston

May 2023 Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Haifa

May 2023 Cruises from Haifa

169 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

May 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

861 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Marseille

May 2023 Cruises from Marseille

894 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

May 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

May 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,132 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Nice

May 2023 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Passau

May 2023 Cruises from Passau

309 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

May 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Prague

May 2023 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Seward

May 2023 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from Whittier

May 2023 Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
May 2023 Cruises from New York

May 2023 Cruises from New York

May 2023 Cruises from Texas

May 2023 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.