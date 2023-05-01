  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

May 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 29 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC World Europa
M S C World Europa with her signature 90 degree plumb bow

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

12 Night
Spain, France & Italy CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Treasures Of The Med VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

1,535 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of SpainDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Best Of Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
France, Italy & Greece CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

599 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
30 Night
Riviera Romance & Spanish GemsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Iberian ExplorerDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Grand Prix Weekend VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
20 Night
Riviera Romance & Tyrrhenian TreasuresDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Romance On The RivieraDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
