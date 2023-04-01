  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Fitness Cruises

April 2023 Fitness Cruises

We found you 237 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

3 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

9 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

11 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
4 Night
Bahamas & Key West CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Repo - Pacific Coastal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

787 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

