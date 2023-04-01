  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises from Florida

We found you 141 cruises

Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

9 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam

19 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,100 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Key West CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,146 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic Miami To MedDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Bahamas, Mexico, & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,605 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

19 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,247 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean AntillesDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

212 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
