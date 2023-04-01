  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

April 2023 Cruises from Port Canaveral

We found you 26 cruises

Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,496 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

32 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,613 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
5 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,071 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,577 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,966 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,389 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
