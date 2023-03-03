  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
March 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

We found you 958 cruises

Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

12 Night
Repo - Panama CanalDetails

2,288 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea
Viking Sea

12 Night
Amazon & Caribbean AdventureDetails

1,391 Reviews
Leaving:Manaus
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda - BostonDetails

2,329 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Western Caribbean - TampaDetails

2,884 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Europe - Canary IslandDetails

2,082 Reviews
Leaving:Tenerife
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Australia ProductDetails

2,050 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port CanaveralDetails

2,845 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San JuanDetails

4,208 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal & S. CaribbeanDetails

636 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Patagonia & Argentina CruiseDetails

1,567 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,244 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal - MiamiDetails

2,055 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Mar 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
South America CruiseDetails

976 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Mar 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
March 2023 Cruise Reviews

Our First Cruise

Our only concern is that we took our first cruise on Viking and it will be hard to top that!We retired in August and took our first cruise in March.Read More
User Avatar
Stabbycat

top notch service the entire trip. everything made easy & at your fingertips.

We have already booked another river cruise for March of 2023 on the Rhine and looking very much forward to it.We anticipate many more Viking river cruises in the future hopefully.Read More
User Avatar
MARRINGTON

Eastern Caribbean islands

Food was mediocre and dining room very slow service.Masks had to be worn on board except in dining.Read More
User Avatar
PenCal

Superb experience with outstanding naturalist guides

The history of the Grace yacht makes sailing on her very special and unique.This made the trip even more special.Read More
User Avatar
Water Volleyball

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 5th, 2022.

