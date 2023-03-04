  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
March 2023 River Cruises

Viking Vilhjalm
Viking Vilhjalm

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
River Empress
River Empress

9 Night
Tulips & Windmills Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Kadlin
Viking Kadlin (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

155 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Ingvi
Viking Ingvi

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Tulip TimeDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Paris & Normandy Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand France Details

14 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile Details

38 Reviews
Leaving:Cairo
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Burgundy & Provence Details

53 Reviews
Leaving:Avignon
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
A Portrait Of Majestic France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & Moselle Details

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Ultimate France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Classic MekongDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Temple Discovery & Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Night...Details

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Night CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
India's Golden Triangle & The Sacred Ganges Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Delhi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
