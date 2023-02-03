  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
February 2023 Cruises from the East Coast

Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Edge

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

583 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas

9 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

14 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean - New York Details

2,461 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

10 Night
Southern Caribbean SeafarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

11 Night
Southern Caribbean WayfarerDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,317 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

7 Night
Key West, Belize & Grand CaymanDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ruby Princess

15 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,782 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean AntillesDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Encore

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunshine

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,317 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
