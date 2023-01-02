  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
January 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

January 2023
Gourmet Food Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox
Celebrity Equinox (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Equinox

9 Night
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao CruiseDetails

2,128 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pride of America
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,230 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Riviera

77 Night
World CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

12 Night
Africa CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,727 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,327 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Tropical CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

17 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa Details

2,840 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,327 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

20 Night
South America CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Infinity

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

1,867 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

143 Night
143 Night World CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nautica

64 Night
World CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Panama CanalDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Koningsdam

18 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

