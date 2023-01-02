  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2023 Cruises from California

January 2023 Cruises from California

We found you 33 cruises

Navigator of the Seas
Navigator of the Seas

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Koningsdam
Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
12 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
18 Night
Circle HawaiiDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 31, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
111 Night
111 Night World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
97 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
24 Night
Mexican Riviera & Circle Hawaii CollectorDetails

748 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
3 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
6 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
5 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jan 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.