We paid 45$ per person with transportation when we shored with royal, but you can get a taxi from 15$ and pay for the day use of 29$ (for some families it may worth) Dining on the ship was really nice, we could get some dinner on the main dinning with the best food of my life.next stop was falmouth but was raining a lot so we can´t go down on the port On Cozumel we could go to Playa Mia beach club, was really nice but the pools were really cold in January, so there was nobody inside, bathrooms were good, food was good.