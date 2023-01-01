  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

January 2023 Cruises

We found you 630 cruises

January 2023 Cruises

We found you 630 cruises

Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

15 Night
Panama Canal - Miami

280 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

12 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

2,478 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Southern Caribbean - San Juan

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Patagonia & Argentina Cruise

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

280 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Transcanal Cruise

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Antarctica Cruise

972 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas - Short

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Transcanal Cruise

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

16 Night
Antarctica Cruise

972 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Transcanal Cruise

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
South America - Santiago

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

111 Night
111 Night World Cruise

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Africa-south Africa

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

15 Night
Panama Canal - Miami

1,203 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

14 Night
Panama Canal Cruise

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

111 Night
111 Night World Cruise

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Panama Canal - Miami

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Key West & Mexico Cruise

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Mexican Riviera Cruise

88 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
ItineraryShipReviewsFull Details
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
January 2023 Cruise Reviews

Palace Suite Benefits

No need to wait for the results of the arrival swab - and since Palace guests are off the ship first, there is also no queue.The Palace is a "ship within a ship" concept, which essentially means Palace guests get a private restaurant, lounge, pool, hot tubs, sun deck, sauna, steam room, and concierge.Read More
User Avatar
tomthecat

Fun but fog ruined the first day

Every day I would ask the waitress if Creme Brûlée was on the menu because it was my favorite dessert.Sadly since we were cruising in January, there was fog which delayed our ship a day, causing us to skip Key West.Read More
User Avatar
Lrgdaman

Carnival Magic Vacation

We booked a cruise on the Carnival Magic, part of a group of twenty-five, including friends and relatives.Debarkation for the three remaining ports went much better than on my previous cruise.Read More
User Avatar
WSURFER100

Best cruise ever

We paid 45$ per person with transportation when we shored with royal, but you can get a taxi from 15$ and pay for the day use of 29$ (for some families it may worth) Dining on the ship was really nice, we could get some dinner on the main dinning with the best food of my life.next stop was falmouth but was raining a lot so we can´t go down on the port On Cozumel we could go to Playa Mia beach club, was really nice but the pools were really cold in January, so there was nobody inside, bathrooms were good, food was good.Read More
User Avatar
gifontana

Related Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.