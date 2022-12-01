  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
December 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

December 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 29 cruises

Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

7 Night
Rhine Christmas MarketsDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Debussy
Crystal Debussy

10 Night
Rhine Christmas Markets Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Mahler
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Best Of Holland & Belgium Details

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic Rhine Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

76 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Dec 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Christmas & New YearDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Revel On The RhineDetails

10 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Dec 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

156 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

140 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

135 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

160 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
