December 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

We found you 991 cruises

Odyssey of the Seas
The two-level pool deck on Odyssey of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

12 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Illumination
Avalon Illumination

8 Night
Christmastime On The Danube With 2 Nights In Prag...Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Dec 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Argentina & Patagonia HolidayDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
South America CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Southern Caribbean - New York Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Other Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican RivieraDetails

754 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
South America - Buenos Aires Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

223 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans Details

3,628 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,103 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
December 2022 Cruise Reviews

Amazing Ship, Amazing Entertainment, Amazing Crew, Amazing food.

Hands down one of the best travel experiences ever.The best pizza I have ever had on a Cruise.Read More
User Avatar
markschwab

Very Satisfied Regal Princess Guest

The comedians plus singers with Princess Orchestra were very good.Buffet dining was very good.Read More
User Avatar
Knitter on board

Fantastic ship

RCI changed policies and procedures several times, but we chose to proceed with a cruise prior to the above date.The cruise was highly anticipated because of many reviews commending the Broadway productions and other ship entertainment.Read More
User Avatar
golfer08

A wonderful cruise experience

This is not the case but we proceeded to take the cruise anyway.We booked this cruise through a tour website thinking, by December, we would be in better shape regarding covid.Read More
User Avatar
graham2213

