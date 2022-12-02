  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
CroisiEurope December 2022 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2022 Cruises

We found you 65 cruises

Botticelli
Botticelli

3 Night
Escapada Parisina Details

3 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite
Princesse d'Aquitaine
Princesse d'Aquitaine

4 Night
Provençal New Year's Eve In The Rhône ValleyDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Leonard de Vinci
Leonard de Vinci

3 Night
Christmas On The Romantic RhineDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Vivaldi
Vivaldi

4 Night
Taking In 3 Countries: The Danube And Its Traditio...Details

4 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
5 Night
Christmas On The DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

5 Night
Andalusian ChristmasDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Seville
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Christmas Escapade In Berlin And PotsdamDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
New Year On The Wild RhineDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Christmas In Alsace And Show At The Royal PalaceDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
The Magic Of Christmas: Savory Delights And Holida...Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
New Year In The Romantic Rhine ValleyDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Christmas In The Seine Valley ValleyDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Christmas Markets In AlsaceDetails

Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Christmas In Alsace And Show At The Royal PalaceDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
Christmas Markets In AlsaceDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
New Year On The Wild RhineDetails

Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Provençal New Year's Eve In The Rhône ValleyDetails

Leaving:Lyon
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
New Year In The Romantic Rhine ValleyDetails

Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
Rhineland Christmas On The Romantic RhineDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
New Year On The Rhine: The Romantic Rhine And Its...Details

1 Review
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

6 Night
Christmas On The ElbeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Berlin
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
New Year On The Rhine: The Romantic Rhine And Its...Details

2 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

3 Night
New Year On The Rhine: The Romantic Rhine And Its...Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Christmas In Alsace And Show At The Royal PalaceDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

2 Night
New Year On The Romantic RhineDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Strasbourg
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
Dec 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

