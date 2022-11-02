  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
November 2022 Cruises from Budapest

November 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 34 cruises

Crystal Ravel
Crystal Ravel

7 Night
Delightful Danube Christmas Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaBella
AmaBella

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Tir
Viking Tir (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Magni
Viking Magni

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Magna On The Danube Details

11 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Nov 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube Christmas MarketsDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Nov 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Danube Christmas Markets With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Nov 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

118 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Nov 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Nov 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Nov 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

