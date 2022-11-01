  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
November 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

Cancellation Information

November 2022
Cancellation Information
Westerdam
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Spanish FarewellDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter

21 Night
Southern Atlantic CrossingDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

12 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

8 Night
Spanish Symphony 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Surf

12 Night
Portuguese Passages & Spanish Shorelines: A Cruise Tour 8d Bcn-lis Details

241 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Champlain

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

28 Night
Morocco & Isles Of The AtlanticDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Moroccan Gems & Canary IslandsDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Dawn

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

10 Night
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco Bcn-lis Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

9 Night
Canary Islands & Spain CruiseDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

10 Night
Spain, Canaries, & PortugalDetails

1,650 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
