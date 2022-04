While I think there a few kinks that need to be worked out, our experience on Virgin was impeccable.can't wait to sail Virgin again- already booked our next one!

Default cabin was the very worst - why?Very clean but no one wore masks even at buffets Felt sorry for the never eaten king crabs - peering at us for days - doomed.

Nice boat and food but nothing to do, expensive extras and very short stops

This was our 2nd Viking cruise (first was Grand European - maybe we shouldn't have started so ambitious).The crew were also terrific - so accommodating, friendly, personable, especially in the main dining room.

" From day one to the disembarkation, the entire Princess Cruise Staff was so friendly, courteous, and informative.I heard more than 1 time from a friend at church, he cruises Princess Cruises frequently and claims that it's the very best cruise line in the world.

