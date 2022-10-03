  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
October 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 75 cruises

Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

7 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Impression
Avalon Impression

11 Night
The Blue Danube Discovery With 2 Nights In Budape...Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Pearl
Scenic Pearl

10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With ParisDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

142 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
8 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Oct 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest &...Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Cruise & Rail: Castles Of Transylvania & The Ench...Details

55 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Season On The Blue Danube DiscoveryDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Oct 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

40 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Oct 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

