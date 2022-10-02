  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2022 Cruises from Yokohama

We found you 10 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Japan Taiwan & The PhilippinesDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam
Westerdam

14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Best Of Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Japan Russia Taiwan & The Philippines CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Best Of Southern Japan CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
Japan The Philippines & Malaysia CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Oct 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
