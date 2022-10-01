  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

October 2022 Cruises from London

Cancellation Information

Filters

October 2022
Any
London - All
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

14 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette (Photo: Celebrity Cruise Line)
Celebrity Silhouette

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

24 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

11 Night
11 Nt Canary Islands, Spain&portugalDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Emerald Princess

15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,737 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Island Princess

24 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

14 Night
Western Europe TreasuresDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

12 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Ovation

21 Night
Europe & Mediterranean AutumnDetails

51 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Anthem of the Seas

12 Night
Discover The Canaries CruiseDetails

2,732 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,342 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Victoria

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

580 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Dawn

10 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Sky Princess

10 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

October 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

October 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Budapest

October 2022 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

October 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Southampton

October 2022 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

October 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Miami

October 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

October 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Paris

October 2022 Cruises from Paris

218 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

October 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Rome

October 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from Venice

October 2022 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
October 2022 Cruises from New York

October 2022 Cruises from New York

October 2022 Cruises from Florida

October 2022 Cruises from Florida

October 2022 Cruises from California

October 2022 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.