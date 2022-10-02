  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

MSC Grandiosa
MSC Grandiosa (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Grandiosa

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

41 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Valiant Lady

7 Night
The Irresistible MedDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)
Seven Seas Splendor

22 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Moon
Silver Moon
Silver Moon

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

14 Night
Transatlantic Med To MiamiDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Europe - Other Details

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

10 Night
Treasures Of Southern Spain & Morocco 10d Bcn-lis Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Venus

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Vision of the Seas

8 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Valiant Lady

7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Fantasia

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

468 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond

12 Night
Spain, Portugal & AzoresDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Marina

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Splendida

9 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

350 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Riviera

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Seaview

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

131 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

17 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
