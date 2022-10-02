There was a long queue line outside of the terminal.We arrived at the Port Canaveral RCCL Cruise Terminal on Friday, October 1 at around 12:30PM to board the Mariner of the Seas For some reason, the terminal has removed any lines/process for Suite guests, which has always been available in the past and appeared easy to accomodate even during COVIT.

My only complaint about the cabin was there was no sofa, even though there was plenty of room for it.It is a very long walk from the check-in area to the ship.

As I've already said RCL cant control COVID or the weather but given the fact that they knew there were a lot of famillies and they should have known that the weather in the UK is usually awful in late October.This crusie is a bit tricky to review as RCL can't be held respobsible for COVID or the UK weather!!

We had excursions planned at all three ports, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan.I understand that Norwegian is not responsible for the excursions, but prior to adding additional cruises in October, there should be communication with the vendors to ensure they will not close down early (if cancellations are not Covid related).

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 7th, 2021 .