  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

October 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

We found you 1,220 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
Celebrity Eclipse

18 Night
Hawaii,tahiti & Bora BoraDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,651 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,926 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Book Early and Save w/ Virgin Voyages

  • 10% off voyages booked 180 days before departure
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

16 Night
Repositions - Transpacific Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Mediterranean TransatlanticDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

1 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Bermuda & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

13 Night
Spanish Transatlantic CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Oct 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Oct 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Oct 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Oct 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Canada & New England CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Oct 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,251 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
October 2022 Cruise Reviews

Excursions Cancelled

We had excursions planned at all three ports, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan.I understand that Norwegian is not responsible for the excursions, but prior to adding additional cruises in October, there should be communication with the vendors to ensure they will not close down early (if cancellations are not Covid related).... Read More
User Avatar
mwegy

Port Canaveral Boarding Process

There was a long queue line outside of the terminal.We arrived at the Port Canaveral RCCL Cruise Terminal on Friday, October 1 at around 12:30PM to board the Mariner of the Seas For some reason, the terminal has removed any lines/process for Suite guests, which has always been available in the past and appeared easy to accomodate even during COVIT.... Read More
User Avatar
Tek Guy

Gorgeous Ship and Perfect Relaxation

First of all, the Edge is immaculately clean and during my sailing there were 900 passengers, so it felt empty.I wouldn't hesitate to recommend the Edge to single travelers as it is safe, clean, beautiful, relaxing and fun.... Read More
User Avatar
MLZ

Challenging to book what I wanted

I had to phone the customer centre in Norway to book my four nights, and booking this way means that the price is broken down so you pay for the travel, then the cabin, then meals, choosing whether you pay for one, two or three meals each day.Although the Nordlys is part of the Hurtigruten group and used by local people in Norway to travel between small ports up and down the coast, in the UK the website seems intent on only allowing you to book an 11 night sailing (Bergen to North Cape and return).... Read More
User Avatar
Linb121

Related Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

January 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

February 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

March 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

April 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

May 2023 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of October 26th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.