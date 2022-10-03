I had to phone the customer centre in Norway to book my four nights, and booking this way means that the price is broken down so you pay for the travel, then the cabin, then meals, choosing whether you pay for one, two or three meals each day.Although the Nordlys is part of the Hurtigruten group and used by local people in Norway to travel between small ports up and down the coast, in the UK the website seems intent on only allowing you to book an 11 night sailing (Bergen to North Cape and return)....