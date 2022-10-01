  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2022 Cruises

Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Alaska Round-trip Seattle: Glacier Bay Skagway & JuneauDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & RhodesDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Inter-island From HonoluluDetails

2,394 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Patmos & IsraelDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Baltic Round-trip Copenhagen: Germany Russia Sweden & FinlandDetails

3,027 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Athens: Santorini Mykonos & IstanbulDetails

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Gem

7 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Venice: Santorini Mykonos & CroatiaDetails

2,530 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Bermuda Round-trip From New YorkDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Bliss

7 Night
Mexican Riviera Round Trip Los Angeles: Cabo & Puerto VallartaDetails

1,208 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

11 Night
Greek Isles: Santorini & Athens To RomeDetails

4,228 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska Round-trip Vancouver: Glacier Bay Skagway & JuneauDetails

2,389 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda Round-trip BostonDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England Round-trip Boston: Portland & Bar HarborDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Greek Isles Round-trip Rome: Santorini Athens & FlorenceDetails

2,810 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

16 Night
From Seattle To Tokyo: Alaska Japan & RussiaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

5 Night
Bermuda Round-trip From New YorkDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Harvest Caye Cozumel & RoatanDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

10 Night
Canada & New England Round-trip New York: Portland & BostonDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
South Pacific From Honolulu To Papeete: Bora Bora Kauai & MauiDetails

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sun

5 Night
Alaska Round-trip Seattle: Ketchikan & VictoriaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

16 Night
Hawaii - Other Details

2,145 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe Round-trip London: France Spain Portugal & BelgiumDetails

2,612 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England From Quebec City To BostonDetails

2,374 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
October 2022 Cruise Reviews

Almost covid proof, very safe, very good but some disappointments

We did a week on Grandiosa from Genoa to Malta and back on 25/10. It was great, we felt really safe and looked after. We covid tested 3 days before departure at home then again on the day of departure (MSC's... Read More
User Avatar
French Webers

Mediterranean Cruise

Chose this cruise in order to visit many of the famous sights around the Mediterranean we had long wanted to see. In this regard, the cruise met our every expectation, although we do wish we had added additional... Read More
User Avatar
Boomercroozer

Long Review NCL Escape 10/27/2019-11/3/2019

Review October 27, 2019 NCL Escape Day 1 Sunday, October 27 arrived at pier in NYC around 12:10 because we were told via VM check in only between Noon and 3 due to coast guard inspection. Apparently we were the... Read More
User Avatar
margoula

14 night Asia Cruise from Shanghai

Traveled October 26-Nov 9 2019. Party of 7 (6 adults 1 child). Overall the cruise was great. Here is a breakdown: Pre-Cruise: Did a lot of planning. Booked 10 months in advance. Chinese Visas were needed for... Read More
User Avatar
kmsrld

