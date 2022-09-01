  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find September 2022 3 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

September 2022
Any
Any
3-5 Days
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Carnival Breeze
Carnival Breeze
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

5 Night
Alaska Round-trip Seattle: Ketchikan & VictoriaDetails

2,215 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Ecstasy

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,118 Reviews
Leaving:Jacksonville
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)
Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Dominican DazeDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Legs Up. Kick Back. Let's Sale

10% Off Sailings + up to $200 in Onboard Credit

  • Get an extra $100 toward a pre-paid bar tab
  • UK, Caribbean and Mediterranean itineraries
  • 18+ only sailings - Adult-By-Design!
  • Over $600 in value always included - 20+ Eateries, Tips, WiFi & more

Virgin Voyages

Scarlet Lady

5 Night
Riviera MayaDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sensation

5 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
MSC Divina

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,756 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sensation

4 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:Mobile
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunshine

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Valor

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,581 Reviews
Leaving:New Orleans
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

5 Night
Bermuda Round-trip From New YorkDetails

282 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Breeze

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Paradise

5 Night
Exotic Western CaribbeanDetails

991 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Sunshine

4 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Radiance

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Liberty

3 Night
Nassau CruiseDetails

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunshine

5 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,369 Reviews
Leaving:Charleston
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Elation

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,144 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of May 11th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.