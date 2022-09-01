  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
September 2022 Cruises from Budapest

September 2022 Cruises from Budapest

We found you 82 cruises

AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

17 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Paris 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

8 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

10 Night
Black Sea ExplorerDetails

148 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
The Beautiful Blue DanubeDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With Bavaria & OberammergauDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest &...Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna Details

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

67 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of EuropeDetails

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Enchanted Europe With 2 Nights In Budapest Details

87 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

115 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Sep 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Delightful Danube Details

7 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

125 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

141 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

151 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Magnificent Rivers Of Europe With 2 Nights In Par...Details

59 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Sep 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
