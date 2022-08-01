  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
August 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

9 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Scotland Intensive VoyageDetails

668 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Viking Sagas & Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Northern Isles & Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - British Isles Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 1 Night In Amsterdam,...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Innsbruck & Obera...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice For...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Nice & 3...Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
