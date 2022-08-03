  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2022 Cruises from Boston

August 2022 Cruises from Boston

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Zaandam
Zaandam Cabins

7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

11 Night
Newfoundland & New England DiscoveryDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
24 Night
Canada New England & IcelandDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

