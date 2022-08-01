  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
August 2022 Cruises from Venice

We found you 39 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

9 Night
9 Nt Venice, Portofino & Florence CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Constellation
Celebrity Constellation

10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

14 Night
Greek Enchantment & Aegean SunsetsDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean EmpiresDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

693 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek EnchantmentDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Croatia, Montenegro & GreeceDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,475 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

619 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Croatia, Montenegro & GreeceDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Mediterranean Empires & Greek EnchantmentDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

379 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

166 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Croatia, Montenegro & GreeceDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Ravenna To Haifa CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean Mosaic VoyageDetails

784 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Ponant
Aug 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cruise & Rail: Venice & The Swiss Alps Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Cruise & Rail: Venice & Istanbul Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
19 Night
Adriatic & Aegean Sea Adventures 19d Vce-pir Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Venice & The Gems Of Northern Italy Details

Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
