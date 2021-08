Did a B2B Caribbean in august, 2019. All aspects of the cruise were very good. The staff were very cheerful and hardworking, it's clear that the leadership on this vessel is top notch. Wife enjoyed the glass...

Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due...

I've seen some less than stellar reviews regarding the RC Western Mediterranean. If you will notice, most of the complaints seem to be focused on alcohol problems, and posted by alcoholics (IMHO). The Allure of the...

We were traveling on this ship with the family way back in 2017 at the end of August. It was called the Ionic Cruise. Many families onboard that time. Super friendly crew. Kids super enjoyed the Pirates' Day...

