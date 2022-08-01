  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2022 Cruises

Filters

August 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

5 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Canada & New England - New York Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Joy

7 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Breakaway

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Joy

9 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Northbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Escape

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Spirit

10 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Pearl

7 Night
Canada & New England - Boston Details

2,295 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

5 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Mariner of the Seas

5 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,244 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Divina

4 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,745 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,006 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jewel

7 Night
Alaska - Southbound Whittier Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Seward
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Westerdam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sun

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
August 2022 Cruise Reviews

Ionic islands with Running on Waves

We were traveling on this ship with the family way back in 2017 at the end of August. It was called the Ionic Cruise. Many families onboard that time. Super friendly crew. Kids super enjoyed the Pirates' Day... Read More
User Avatar
OthalaBor

The most fantastic cruise of our lives

I've seen some less than stellar reviews regarding the RC Western Mediterranean. If you will notice, most of the complaints seem to be focused on alcohol problems, and posted by alcoholics (IMHO). The Allure of the... Read More
User Avatar
rhodesron

Mein Schiff 1 - a German "feel good ship" - all inclusive concept with homing style

Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due... Read More
User Avatar
cruisegermany

Very satisfied

Did a B2B Caribbean in august, 2019. All aspects of the cruise were very good. The staff were very cheerful and hardworking, it's clear that the leadership on this vessel is top notch. Wife enjoyed the glass... Read More
User Avatar
h20luvr

Related Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

September 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

October 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

November 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 2nd, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.