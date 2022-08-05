  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
We found you 1,142 cruises

Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,979 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Italy, France, & Spain CruiseDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
European River ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,647 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,575 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Aug 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Boston, Maine & Canada CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Boston
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

665 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,247 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,931 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
August 2022 Cruise Reviews

Douro River Cruise

We booked this cruise in April 2019 to travel in August 2020. It was cancelled because of Covid and we rebooked for July 2021 however this was cancelled as well but we were offered a booking for 7th August at short... Read More
User Avatar
Annt1

Amazing amazing amazing

You absolutely smashed it Virgin Cruises!!! You delivered, delivered and delivered. The food was exceptional and the staff were fantastic, they could not do more!!! We so enjoyed the cruise we have rebooked and... Read More
User Avatar
Andrez

Great job by the Norweigan Gem team!!

We just had a fantastic time on this Cruise on the Norwegian GEM out of Miami departing August 29th and wanted to rave about the great job NCL did!!!! They made us feel safe and sound given their vaccination... Read More
User Avatar
Lynnfield Cruiser

Cruising down the Douro River in Portugal for 8 days

Considering this cruise was during COVID, Ama Waterways and the staff did an excellent job cruising down the Douro River. Safety precautions were in place. Masks were required while you were moving about the ship.... Read More
User Avatar
Lmsgrandma

