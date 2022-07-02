  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
July 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Northern Isles & Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

1,572 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Viking Sagas & Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
North Europe CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards & Castles...Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Innsbruck & Obera...Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Romantic Rhine With 1 Night In Amsterdam Details

79 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 3rd, 2021.

