My husband and I have always loved RCL and Celebrity. With the restart of cruising, we immediately booked the Celebrity Summit out of St. Maarten for 31 July. We flew on the nonstop from DFW-SXM which got us in...

Anxious to get back on a ship we accepted the suggestion to try Crystals' first post pandemic cruise on the Serenity in the Bahamas sailing July 3rd. Clearly this was a mistake on our part as neither they nor the...

We left Portland on July 28th so I believe ACL had some time to work on issues that previous passengers wrote about. The cabin was just right for the two of us. We were on the 2nd deck. I enjoyed all the food but...

My wife and I sailed on Celebrity Millennium in June from St. Maarten to the southern Caribbean. We loved that cruise so we booked on the Millennium for it's first Alaska Cruise (Post Pandemic) sailing from Seattle...

