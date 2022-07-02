  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) July 2022 Cruises

American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company) July 2022 Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

Ocean Voyager
Victory I (Photo: Jason Frye/Cruise Critic)

9 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Ocean Voyager
Victory I (Photo: Jason Frye/Cruise Critic)

8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
Memphis To St. Louis (quilting)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
American Duchess
American Duchess (Photo: American Queen Steamboat Company)

8 Night
Louisville To MemphisDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Louisville
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (9-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Chicago, Il To Toronto, OnDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Chicago
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (9-days)Details

44 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Portland, Or To Spokane, Wa (clarkston)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Astoria
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Spokane, Wa To Portland, Or (vancouver)Details

89 Reviews
Leaving:Spokane
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
St. Louis To Minneapolis (red Wing) (8-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:St. Louis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Minneapolis To St. Louis (alton) (9-days)Details

15 Reviews
Leaving:Red Wing
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

9 Night
Toronto, On To Chicago, IlDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:Toronto
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Memphis To LouisvilleDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Memphis
Cruise Line:American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Jul 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 10th, 2021.

