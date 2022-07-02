  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
We found you 1,125 cruises

Nautica
Nautica

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jul 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

223 Reviews
Leaving:Kusadasi
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge
Living room of the two-story Edge Villa suite in Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

7 Night
Spain, France, & Italy CruiseDetails

592 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Mariner of the Seas
Mariner of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,247 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

192 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
9nt Best Of Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

665 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jul 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Canada & New England DiscoveryDetails

524 Reviews
Leaving:Montreal
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

1,887 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

2,332 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,247 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,948 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Canada CruiseDetails

2,131 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Galveston
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,931 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jul 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Alaska Glacier Experience CruiseDetails

1,605 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,472 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
July 2022 Cruise Reviews

Good to be Returning to Alaska!!!

My wife and I sailed on Celebrity Millennium in June from St. Maarten to the southern Caribbean. We loved that cruise so we booked on the Millennium for it's first Alaska Cruise (Post Pandemic) sailing from Seattle... Read More
User Avatar
D. B.

Nice cruise

We left Portland on July 28th so I believe ACL had some time to work on issues that previous passengers wrote about. The cabin was just right for the two of us. We were on the 2nd deck. I enjoyed all the food but... Read More
User Avatar
Lacaze4

The Apology Cruise

Anxious to get back on a ship we accepted the suggestion to try Crystals' first post pandemic cruise on the Serenity in the Bahamas sailing July 3rd. Clearly this was a mistake on our part as neither they nor the... Read More
User Avatar
Kilpatrick23

A wonderful cruise on a classic ship

My husband and I have always loved RCL and Celebrity. With the restart of cruising, we immediately booked the Celebrity Summit out of St. Maarten for 31 July. We flew on the nonstop from DFW-SXM which got us in... Read More
User Avatar
birketne

